Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up about 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $297.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

