Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $273.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.14 and its 200 day moving average is $253.27.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

