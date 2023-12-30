Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 125.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Universal Display comprises 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Universal Display by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,850,000 after purchasing an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after acquiring an additional 188,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.60.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $191.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.58 and a 200 day moving average of $157.11.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

