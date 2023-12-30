Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.05, for a total value of $1,909,438.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,723,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT opened at $451.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $469.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

