Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

ROL stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

