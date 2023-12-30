Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,610 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $205,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 56,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.48.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

