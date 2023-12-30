Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 51.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $630.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.28 and a 12-month high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.25.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,160 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

