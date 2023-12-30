Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
CDNS opened at $272.37 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.76.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
