Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,012,021. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $878.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $899.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

