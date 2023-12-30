Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

