Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.4 %

LULU opened at $511.29 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

