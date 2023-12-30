Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $178.56 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

