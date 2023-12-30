Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $215.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

