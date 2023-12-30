Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.5% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 102.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS BUFF opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

