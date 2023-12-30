Linse Capital LLC Has $26.85 Million Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Linse Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,143,856 shares during the quarter. ChargePoint comprises about 47.4% of Linse Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Linse Capital LLC owned approximately 1.50% of ChargePoint worth $26,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
NYSE:CHPT opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. Oppenheimer downgraded ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
