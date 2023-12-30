Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,400 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 455,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 189,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 680.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,754 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $225.26 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.69 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

