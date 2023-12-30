Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 300 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 19.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 117.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Insider Activity

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $182.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $189.07.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.10%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.