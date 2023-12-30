Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,600 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GPI opened at $305.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.06 and its 200 day moving average is $265.53. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $310.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

