Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 7,100 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 57,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 524,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,460,000 after purchasing an additional 103,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

