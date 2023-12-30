Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

