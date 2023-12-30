Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $142.14.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

