Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

CF stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

