Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,951 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HP were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in HP by 15.8% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,680,680 shares of company stock worth $43,357,359 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

