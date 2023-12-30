Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.30 Million Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.07% of Bancorp worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

