Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.38 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,153,000 after acquiring an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Down 0.6 %

AGCO stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average is $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

