Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.45 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lennar by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

