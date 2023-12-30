Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,100,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

