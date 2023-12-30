Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

Humana stock opened at $457.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.36. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

