Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $937,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 47.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Dollar General by 47.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 79.3% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

