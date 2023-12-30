Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $1.02 Million in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,770,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 11,327.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 659,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 653,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

