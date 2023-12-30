Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New $957,000 Investment in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 831.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 563,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,555,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

