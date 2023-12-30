Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $374.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $155.35 and a 52-week high of $382.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.91.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

