Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1,449.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $252.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average is $254.92. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $171.55 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

