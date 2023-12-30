Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $279.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $199.51 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

