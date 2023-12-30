Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 225,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $76.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

