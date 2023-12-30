Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

FLT stock opened at $282.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.88. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.21 and a 52 week high of $284.39. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

