Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,300 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,555,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,076,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 118,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,604,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

