Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,500 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 51.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 516.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 459,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 36,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,755 shares of company stock worth $366,397. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

