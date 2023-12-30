Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,200 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $29.48 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Juniper Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,566,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,036 shares of company stock worth $1,410,841 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.