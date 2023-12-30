Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 700 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Mills were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.