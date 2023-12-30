Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $1.17 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.05% of NMI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in NMI by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,994 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,855 shares of company stock worth $9,631,198. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Trading Down 0.9 %

NMIH stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

