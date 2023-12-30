Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after buying an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

