Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Lixte Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LIXT remained flat at $2.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.39. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIXT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.
