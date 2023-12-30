Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $453.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

