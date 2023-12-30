Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 363,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Equities analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LVLU shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 49,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC now owns 3,770,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

