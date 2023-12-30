Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 4.7%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. 2,757,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,367,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 965.60%. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,033,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 543,313 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 326.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,831 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

