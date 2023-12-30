Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Trading Up 3.6%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.25. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Mabuchi Motor Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.

