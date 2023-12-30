Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Trading Down 0.4%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.46). 20,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 255,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.47).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.
About Macfarlane Group
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
