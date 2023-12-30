Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Trading Down 0.4%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.46). 20,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 255,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.47).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Macfarlane Group Stock Up 1.7 %

About Macfarlane Group

The company has a market cap of £185.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,170.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91.

(Get Free Report)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Featured Articles

