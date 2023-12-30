Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Trading Down 2.8%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Australia, and the Björkdal gold mine located in Sweden.

