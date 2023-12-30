Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,539 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after purchasing an additional 858,922 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,314,000 after purchasing an additional 225,065 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

